OPINION: Do casinos reopening after evacuations spur concerns over Tahoe visitor activity?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, three of the four large casinos (Bally’s/Montbleu, Hard Rock, and Harrah’s) in Stateline have opened back up after either closing outright, or reducing operations while continuing to serve the emergency responders that have done so much to protect communities in the wake of the Caldor Fire. Harveys is expected to open next week.

bestoflasvegas.com

Lake Tahoe casinos reopening after Caldor Fire forced shutdown

Lake Tahoe casinos have started to reopen to the public after the devastating Caldor Fire forced their gaming and hotel operations to shut down last week. Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday announced reopening plans for its two Lake Tahoe properties, Harrah’s and Harveys in Stateline. Harrah’s reopened its hotel operations to the public on Wednesday. Slot machines were also planned to reopen at the resort Wednesday evening, followed by table games restarting Thursday.
STATELINE, NV
CBS Sacramento

Grizzly Flats To Fully Reopen With No Restrictions After Nearly Month-Long Evacuation Due To Caldor Fire

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Grizzly Flats, which began repopulating last weekend after the Caldor Fire moved further away, will fully reopen with no restrictions Friday evening, El Dorado County officials announced. Permits will no longer be needed to access the area as of 5 p.m. Friday. Last weekend, residents in the area were allowed to return after being evacuated for nearly a month due to the Caldor Fire’s start and rapid spread across El Dorado County. A permit was required for that initial repopulation to ensure only Grizzly Flats residents re-entered the area. Residents who received a permit during that initial repopulation were also given a packet of information, which included information on resources, hazards and more to be prepared for their return home. The county said any residents who were unable to get a permit last weekend and were interested in the packet can pick one up at the front counter of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Industrial Dr. in Diamond Springs.  
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as wildfire slows

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — People who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire have been trickling back home, but many shops remained dark Monday and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet. Evacuation orders were downgraded Sunday to warnings for the resort town on the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX 11 and 41

Whistlin' Jack Lodge finally reopens after two fire evacuation shut downs

NACHES, WA – The Schneider Springs Fire evacuated many homes and businesses along SR 410 over the summer, including Whistlin’ Jack Lodge. After closing their doors not once, but twice, they are finally back open for business. On September 13th, the director of operations Bailey Hempstead, turned on their open...
NACHES, WA
YubaNet

Tahoe National Forest Reopens; Fire Restrictions Revised

To protect natural resources and provide for public safety, the Tahoe National Forest has revised fire restrictions and implemented a new, temporary closure order on dispersed camping and target shooting effective Thursday September 16, 2021 at 12:00 AM through November 1, 2021. This Forest Order prohibits the following activities across the Tahoe National Forest:
cdcgamingreports.com

California: Koi Nation claims 68 acres in Sonoma County for $600M casino and resort development

A Northern California tribe is claiming 68 acres in Sonoma County where it plans to develop a $600 million hotel and casino with 200 rooms. The Koi Nation, a federally recognized tribe of the southeastern Pomo people located in Sonoma County, announced Wednesday that it is exercising its sovereign rights under federal law and has bought a site north of Santa Rosa, in an unincorporated area of the county, to re-establish its tribal land base. The proposal for the Shiloh Casino and Resort calls for a hotel, a gaming facility, six restaurants and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Modesto Bee

Windy Fire, another wildfire in the South Valley, threatens sequoia trees, prompts evacuations

The Windy Fire, another wildfire burning in the South Valley, prompted evacuation orders Saturday with no containment established since the fire started nine days ago. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the communities of Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett, then followed about an hour later with evacuation orders for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KTVN.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Reopens

After a week-long closer due to wildfire evacuation orders and hosting first responders, The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Lake Tahoe reopened to visitors. The property still remains the Incident Command Center and will continue to house and feed fire fighters and emergency personnel. The property’s decision to open...
LIFESTYLE
cityofslt.us

South Lake Tahoe Evacuation Warning Lifted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, September 12, 2021 – The City of South Lake Tahoe evacuation warning has been lifted, effective immediately. Christmas Valley's Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning, also effective immediately. To stay up-to-date on the latest information on the Caldor Fire and evacuation status, visit...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
cdcgamingreports.com

Editorial: California casino deserves a fair and open hearing

The biggest surprise in Sonoma County this past week wasn’t District Attorney Jill Ravitch crushing a recall or even the striking similarity between a Santa Rosa artist’s “Tax the Rich” creation and a gown worn by a celebrity congresswoman at a society gala in New York. It was instead the...
CNN

Firefighters in California face critical fire threat as they work to contain several large blazes

(CNN) — Northern California is bracing for critical fire weather conditions as firefighters struggle to contain at least 10 large wildfires burning across the state. A level two of three critical risk for fire weather is in effect through Monday night for a large portion of California, stretching from Redding to the region just north of Sacramento, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

