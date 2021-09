ERIN, Wisconsin – The Marquette University men's golf team shot 3-under par 285 in the second round and is in 13th-place at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. Freshman Max Lyons had a strong start to his second round, recording five birdies and no bogies on the back nine before making the turn to No. 1. He went on to shoot even-par on the front to finish his day 5-under par with a score of 67. Lyons is now 4-under par through two days of the Marquette Intercollegiate and is tied for 18th individually.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO