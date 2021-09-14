Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan 'fine' after being hit by line drive as Twins lose to Cleveland

Joe Ryan didn't even bother to try to scoop up the ball and make the out at first. Nor did he pause in his stomp toward the dugout. The Twins starting pitcher, who struck out five batters and allowed just one run in five innings Tuesday afternoon against Cleveland, took a line drive by Myles Straw off his right wrist — his pitching hand — in the top of the sixth. The rookie left no question about whether he could continue the game. He beelined straight for the tunnel back to the clubhouse, tossing his glove down in frustration on his way.