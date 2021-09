The Ocean Photography Awards 2021 have revealed this year's finalists – and the resulting images are out of this world. Capturing ocean life from across the globe, it almost appears as if some have snapped alien life glistening in iridescent light with more limbs than is surely necessary. Demonstrating the best that blackwater photography has to offer, as well as the otherworldly landscapes that sit beneath our seas, the resulting portfolio of images is truly arresting and takes us on a journey to parts of the ocean some of us might sooner avoid.

