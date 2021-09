Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA):. “For nearly three decades, the Violence Against Women Act has stood as one of our nation’s most powerful tools in the fight against sexual and domestic violence. This landmark legislation, first championed by President Joe Biden during his service in the Senate, has been an invaluable force to rally the nation around ending violence and protecting the safety, rights and dignity of women and girls. Today, and every day, Americans celebrate the lives saved and the historic progress forged by this landmark legislation, while holding in our hearts the women lost to this horrific violence and their loved ones.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO