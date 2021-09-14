Vote-Mobile stays on the road to reach Santa Cruz voters before polls close

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION) The Vote-Mobile allows Santa Cruz County Clerks and elections workers to go out prior to the election and do voter outreach, making several stops at locations within the county.

The Vote Mobile has been crucial for an area impacted by the CZU Fire where many people may have relocated and have new addresses. People can vote, ask questions and receive any help they need like they would at the County building but without having to make the drive into Santa Cruz.

