CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Vote-Mobile stays on the road to reach Santa Cruz voters before polls close

By Erika Bratten
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFVHQ_0bwBg8Fi00

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION) The Vote-Mobile allows Santa Cruz County Clerks and elections workers to go out prior to the election and do voter outreach, making several stops at locations within the county.

The Vote Mobile has been crucial for an area impacted by the CZU Fire where many people may have relocated and have new addresses. People can vote, ask questions and receive any help they need like they would at the County building but without having to make the drive into Santa Cruz.

Tune-in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to watch KION's Erika Bratten's full report

Elections / Local News / Local Politics / Newsom Recall Election / Politics / Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Comments / 0

Related
claytodayonline.com

Voter registration for LAMSBD assessment vote closing Sept. 13

LAKE ASBURY – Voters have until Monday, Sept. 13, to register to vote ahead of the Lake Asbury Municipal Service Benefit District Special Election on Oct. 12. Voters must be registered and living within the service district to vote on whether the LAMSBD Board of Directors has the authority to authorize a non-ad Valorem assessment from $600 to as much as $2,400 for each lot in the district for the maintenance of dams and locks.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Tune In#The Vote Mobile
Sierra Sun

Voters head to polls for recall election

On Tuesday, Truckee and North Tahoe voters will have their voices heard in the state’s gubernatorial recall election. While much attention is on the possibility of Gov. Gavin Newsom being recalled, voters within the Truckee Fire Protection District will be faced with an additional choice at the polls. Measure T, which if passed would cost homeowners $179 per parcel for eight years, would provide an estimated $3.7 million annually for wildfire protection funding. It must pass by two-thirds of the vote.
TRUCKEE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Nearly half of California voters decided who to support in recall election before today: exit poll

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS): An exclusive Inside California Politics / Emerson College exit poll released Tuesday found nearly half of California likely voters have already decided whether or not they think Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled. When did you finally decide whom to support in today’s election?. Before that:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Imperial Valley Press Online

Voters explain why they voted in person

Voters casting their ballots at the Imperial County Veterans Memorial Hall, 247 S. Imperial Ave. in Imperial, were asked why they elected to vote in person or drop off their ballots at the polls. Here are their answers:
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Votes count in Santa Cruz County

It’s a busy day at the Santa Cruz County Elections Department as County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Tricia Webber and her staff sort and verify ballots on Tuesday. Although ballots cannot be counted before polls close, they can be sorted and processed earlier in the day. Election clerks Larissa Addison, Gina Lapioli, Margaret Morrison and Janet Crosse adjudicate ballots with write-in candidates at top. For more local election information, visit votescount.us/.(Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
cbslocal.com

Voters Hit The Polls In Natomas

Renee Santos was in Natomas where people cast over 300 votes in person, according to poll workers. They'll be open until 8 p.m. and offer curb-side voting.
ELECTIONS
News Channel 3-12

More than 40 percent of Santa Barbara County voters voted early

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. A constant stream of voters dropped their ballots into official drop boxes the day before Election Day. Nick Krohta of Santa Barbara rode a high tech skateboard to the ballot box. "I needed to vote when I saw certain commercials, and things that were popping up." Some people brought their children. The post More than 40 percent of Santa Barbara County voters voted early appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Larry Elder’s campaign begins alleging voter fraud day before California recall vote

The campaign for conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, the leading Republican in California’s recall election, began making allegations of election fraud yesterday (September 13th), one day before the election today to see if Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will be recalled and before any results have been released. Mail-in voting had already begun and early voting took place earlier this month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Polls to close soon in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS News) - Millions have already voted by mail, which is good news for a Democratic governor who's facing recall less than three-years after winning by a landslide. Newsom on Tuesday, rattled by the effort to oust him from office, met with volunteers on the last day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Every voter has a story: Santa Barbara residents show up in person to vote on recall election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - When Sandor Juhasz voted he felt proud. The voter from Hungary just became a citizen. The Santa Barbara resident said this was his first time to vote in the United States. He dropped his ballot in the box and said he was going to go have dinner and celebrate. Jaime The post Every voter has a story: Santa Barbara residents show up in person to vote on recall election appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Makes Campaign Stop in SF Before Polls Close

As voters made their way to the polls to cast their ballot on the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unexpected final campaign stop. Gov. Newsom was in San Francisco Tuesday urging his supporters to help "finish the job" in the last hours before the polls close. "I'm enjoying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
2K+
Followers
916
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy