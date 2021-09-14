Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Squashes Trailer Criticism

Last week, during the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced and revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, for the PS5. Unfortunately, the trailer was brief and it didn't feature any gameplay. That said, this is to be expected. Reveal trailers rarely feature gameplay, especially for games that are two years out. Many reveal trailers are often nothing more than CGI, which is to say, not reflective of the final product at all. After the reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, some blasted the trailer for being CGI, but it's not.