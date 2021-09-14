Joel Wernecke

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pequot Lakes, MN

Wernecke, Joel 67, of Pequot Lakes, passed away on September 10, 2021. There will not be any services at this time. Joel was born on September 23, 1953 to Lloyd and Meta (Glander) Wernecke in Minneapolis. After graduating High School, he generously served in the Navy for four years. Joel went to continue his education at Dunwoody. He enjoyed living in Pequot Lakes. He loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, camping or just being a part of nature. His favorite memory was Elk hunting in Idaho and all his friends knew him as a pinball wizard. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joel is survived by his children, Kathryn "Katie", Brian, Wade and family siblings, Jane Hanson and family, Jill (Steve) Holm and family, best friend, Beri Whitehorne, ex-wife, Debra Wernecke, and former mother-in-law Laurine Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd and Meta "Mickey". Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.

