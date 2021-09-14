CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1, 657 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0bwBeza200

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 237,000.

There are a total of 188,716 confirmed cases and 48,284 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 848,470 people have received the vaccine, and 1,543,469 total doses have been administered. 757,938 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 132 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,337. Out of those cases, 19,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 272 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 759 active cases and 279 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 725 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 140 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 122,485 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 57,804 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,387, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,732.

There are 12,687 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,727 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,505.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 20 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 57 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 141 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 373 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 709 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,196 people were 80+

94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		54,168
2,405
904
354 		10,491
582
268
187 		553
24
6
4
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		2,389
9,302
2,422
429
2,723
1,195
2,128
65 		285
3,825
1,031
149
626
617
587
19 		20
159
32
11
29
28
35
0
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		16,672
1,395
7,805
3,389
293
1,274
669
60 		4,827
664
1,040
985
80
187
168
13 		184
5
30
33
3
14
10
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		6,432
3,178
370
534
1,019
389
288
194 		4,136
2,364
468
268
369
137
138
53 		130
84
14
11
19
7
4
1
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		21,061
3,545
678
730
1,509 		2,837
745
429
221
129 		259
51
14
11
44
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		4,568
1,289
3,618
912
442 		621
469
235
569
181 		73
23
20
22
13
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		28,866
1,735
2,460
1,147
332
1,090 		5,118
580
786
169
88
463 		367
47
43
32
8
28
TOTAL 188,716 48,284 2,505

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1, 657 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City
Teton, ID
City
Lemhi, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Boundary Fire nearly 50% contained

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 73,620 acres and is 48% contained. The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. (FCRONRW), on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the...
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fatal drowning in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- A person drowned Saturday afternoon in Fremont County, after a group of people floating in a drift boat on Henry's Fork River hit a rock and threw out everyone inside. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the call came in about 2 P.M. Authorities in Fremont...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Autopsy will be conducted this week on remains found in Gabby Petito case

The case of missing Gabby Petito took a tragic turn Sunday when police found human remains during their search for her -- and officials are working to determine whether the discovery could answer questions regarding what happened to the 22-year-old. The post Autopsy will be conducted this week on remains found in Gabby Petito case appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID-19 surge continues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Alaska Native#Race#Siph#Bannock Bear Lake#Caribou#Power#Eiph#Bonneville Clark#Icu#Asian#African American#American Indian#Non Hispanic#Ada Elmore Valley Boise
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming seeks state management of grizzly bears

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon announced Thursday the State of Wyoming is seeking state management of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE). The State is petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the GYE grizzly bear population, following 46 years and more than $52 million in investment from Wyoming. Grizzly bears, by all measures, have been fully-recovered since 2003.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

EIRMC releases statement on Crisis Standards of Care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities. CSC is activated statewide because the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in all areas of the state has exhausted existing resources.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy