COVID-19 UPDATES: 1, 657 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 237,000.
There are a total of 188,716 confirmed cases and 48,284 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 848,470 people have received the vaccine, and 1,543,469 total doses have been administered. 757,938 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 132 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,337. Out of those cases, 19,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 272 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 759 active cases and 279 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 725 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 140 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 122,485 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 57,804 cases.
The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,387, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,732.
There are 12,687 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,727 cases among health care workers.
4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,505.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 20 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 57 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 141 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 373 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 709 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,196 people were 80+
94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 54,168
2,405
904
354
| 10,491
582
268
187
| 553
24
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 2,389
9,302
2,422
429
2,723
1,195
2,128
65
| 285
3,825
1,031
149
626
617
587
19
| 20
159
32
11
29
28
35
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 16,672
1,395
7,805
3,389
293
1,274
669
60
| 4,827
664
1,040
985
80
187
168
13
| 184
5
30
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 6,432
3,178
370
534
1,019
389
288
194
| 4,136
2,364
468
268
369
137
138
53
| 130
84
14
11
19
7
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 21,061
3,545
678
730
1,509
| 2,837
745
429
221
129
| 259
51
14
11
44
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 4,568
1,289
3,618
912
442
| 621
469
235
569
181
| 73
23
20
22
13
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 28,866
1,735
2,460
1,147
332
1,090
| 5,118
580
786
169
88
463
| 367
47
43
32
8
28
|TOTAL
|188,716
|48,284
|2,505
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
