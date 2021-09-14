CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crow Wing County, MN

Hospitalizations, new cases remain elevated in Crow Wing County and surrounding region

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 19 Crow Wing County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the last week of August, including a 38-year-old man admitted to intensive care. Based on data provided by Crow Wing County Public Health as of Friday, Sept. 10, 19 new hospitalizations were recorded among county residents between Aug. 27 and Friday. That figure is likely higher as of Wednesday, based on data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker on Tuesday, Crow Wing reported 13 hospital admissions during the previous seven days.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Crow Wing County, MN
Health
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Central Region#Covid Data Tracker#Mille Lacs County

Comments / 0

Community Policy