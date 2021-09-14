Hospitalizations, new cases remain elevated in Crow Wing County and surrounding region

At least 19 Crow Wing County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the last week of August, including a 38-year-old man admitted to intensive care. Based on data provided by Crow Wing County Public Health as of Friday, Sept. 10, 19 new hospitalizations were recorded among county residents between Aug. 27 and Friday. That figure is likely higher as of Wednesday, based on data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker on Tuesday, Crow Wing reported 13 hospital admissions during the previous seven days.