Why Does Pieper James Followers Remain High? One TikTok May Explain
Fans of Bachelor in Paradise are determined to ruin Brendan Morais and Pieper James Instagram following after they were overheard discussing gains. Brendan has lost thousands of followers. In fact, Brendan has gone from roughly 337k to now 250k just before airtime Tuesday evening. Pieper is down to 77k followers. Many are wondering why Pieper has seemingly lost fewer followers than Brendan. One TikToker has an explanation that just may solve the mystery.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0