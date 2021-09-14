CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Does Pieper James Followers Remain High? One TikTok May Explain

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise are determined to ruin Brendan Morais and Pieper James Instagram following after they were overheard discussing gains. Brendan has lost thousands of followers. In fact, Brendan has gone from roughly 337k to now 250k just before airtime Tuesday evening. Pieper is down to 77k followers. Many are wondering why Pieper has seemingly lost fewer followers than Brendan. One TikToker has an explanation that just may solve the mystery.

TVShowsAce

‘BIP’ Brendan Morais, Pieper James Face Consequences As Angry Fans Unfollow

Bachelor in Paradise showed a horrible side of Brendan Morais and Pieper James on Monday night. Fans were outraged that Natasha Parker was treated so poorly by Brendan. It appears he was completely using Natasha to bide his time until Pieper showed up. Once she did, they made the mistake of apparently thinking the cameras weren’t listening or didn’t care. Now, both Piper and Brendan are facing the consequences of being greedy and not playing the game fairly.
TVShowsAce

Natasha Parker Speaks Out Following Brendan Morais, Pieper James Betrayal

This has been one of the most dramatic seasons of Bachelor in Paradise to date. One fan favorite from Tayshia Adams season of The Bachelorette has turned out to be a villain. In fact, he and his lady are under fire for comments admitting they wanted more social media followers. Plus, basically, everyone knows they were dating before Paradise. Natasha Parker got hurt in this entire ordeal. She was most into Brendan and then he cast her aside for Pieper James. The term gaslighting has even been tossed around again. Now, Natasha is sharing her thoughts.
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams ROASTS Brendan Morais

Tayshia Adams is not holding back her feelings about former contestant Brendan Morais. In a new interview, she ROASTS him with one sentence. What did she say? Plus, she opens up about the struggles she’s had in her relationship with Zac Clark. Where do they stand today?. Bachelorette alum admits...
TVShowsAce

Natasha Parker Dishes On Worst Part Of Brendan’s Betrayal

While Natasha Parker is ready to put the awful betrayal from Brendan Morais behind her, she’s also still shocked by a few things. She is opening up more about the most disappointing part of the whole ordeal that occurred on Bachelor in Paradise. Brendan claims he and Natasha were not on the same page. However, at the time, he was hanging out with her the most. Then, as fans know, Brendan and Pieper James hooked right up when she arrived at the beach. So, now that it’s over, what was the worst part of it for Natasha?
TVShowsAce

Lance Bass Dishes On His ‘BIP’ Experience, Plus Engagement Predictions

Lance Bass took over hosting Bachelor in Paradise after David Spade. A lot of fans thought he would have big shoes to fill after Spade set the bar. As a self-proclaimed fan of the show, he was honored to be able to host. While he loves all the shows, he said BIP is his favorite. He said, “I enjoy multiple people being able to find love. It’s more interesting for me to watch, and it’s just way more dramatic too.”
Billboard

Halsey Explains Why They Skipped the 2021 Met Gala: 'Postpartum Does Not Discriminate'

Halsey explained in a series of tweets Tuesday (Sept. 14) why they didn't attend the Met Gala after fans wondered about the absence, and she has an understandable reason: She's still breastfeeding and didn't feel comfortable being at the event. The singer, who fans noted was recently spotted on the East Coast, shared that "postpartum does not discriminate."
dexerto.com

Bella Poarch explains why online harassment nearly made her quit TikTok

TikTok star-turned-music sensation Bella Poarch has revealed that the amount of online harassment she received when her career took off nearly led to her leaving TikTok. 24-year-old Bella Poach has been undoubtedly one of the biggest successes to emerge from TikTok’s rapidly rising popularity. She has over 80 million followers on the video-sharing site alone, and originally blew up thanks to her iconic ‘head-bobbing’ dance with the face zoom effect.
Marie Claire

The "Berries and Cream" Trend on TikTok, Explained

If you're on TikTok, or if you live with or love someone who's on TikTok, you've probably heard the "berries and cream" song by now. It goes something like this: berries and cream, berries and cream, I'm a little lad who loves berries and cream! (And if you haven't heard it, yes, it's as unhinged as it sounds. Just listen to it.) Maybe you've heard the million and one "berries and cream" remixes on TikTok, or maybe you've just heard your roommate bellowing about being a little lad from the next room. Maybe you're like me, and it's been stuck in your head for five days and you have no idea, no idea, what the hell this song is, where it came from, or how you'll ever get away from it. Welcome to the "Berries and Cream" TikTok community—we're happy to have you.
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
