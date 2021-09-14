CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What You Need To Know About Apple Pie Toast Crunch

By Aimee Lamoureux
It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. And what better way to start getting into the holiday spirit than by thinking about all the tasty seasonal foods that come along with the end of the year. From the classic fall flavors of pumpkin spice and crisp apples, to all the delectable, sugary desserts that come along with the arrival of the winter holidays, there are definitely quite a lot of culinary treats to look forward to this time of year. And now, thanks to General Mills, there is going to be one more.

