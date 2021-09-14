CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

Bethleen Margrette (Frohock) Connor

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Connor, Bethleen Margrette (Frohock) age 92 of Bloomington, MN passed away September 10, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Lloyd; sisters, Ilene and Elaine; brother, George; great granddaughter, Harlow Mae. Survived by children, Greg (Rita), Bill (Donna), Kathy (Greg) Bores; 6 grandchildren. Celebration of Life 11AM, Friday, Sept. 17 at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 E 104th St, Bloomington. Visitation 1 hour prior. Reception to follow. Interment Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Obituaries
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy