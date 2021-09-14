Bethleen Margrette (Frohock) Connor
Connor, Bethleen Margrette (Frohock) age 92 of Bloomington, MN passed away September 10, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Lloyd; sisters, Ilene and Elaine; brother, George; great granddaughter, Harlow Mae. Survived by children, Greg (Rita), Bill (Donna), Kathy (Greg) Bores; 6 grandchildren. Celebration of Life 11AM, Friday, Sept. 17 at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 E 104th St, Bloomington. Visitation 1 hour prior. Reception to follow. Interment Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery.www.startribune.com
