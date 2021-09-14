CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Sylvia Bailey

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Bailey, Sylvia Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 12, 2021 at the age of 79. Sylvia Bailey leaves behind a loving legacy of family and friends. She is survived by Ted, her husband and partner in life, love and faith; by her children and their spouses Bob (Laurie-Anne), Allison (Mark) and Jim (Karin); her five grandchildren and their families, Mitch (Megan), Jake, Nic, Luc and Rowan; great granddaughters Sophie and Charlotte; step grandchildren Tristan, Kaitlyn and Shelby: and by her brothers Bryan (Margaret) and Bill (Jean) and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Dorothy Jeffries. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 from 4-8 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Memorial service will be 11 am, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Awaken Community Church, 506 View Street, St. Paul. Gifts in lieu of flowers are encouraged and can be made in Sylvia's memory to the Awaken Community Church or the Mayo Clinic. lundbergfuneral.com.

www.startribune.com

