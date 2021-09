After a cold and - for some - foggy Monday morning, a cool but pleasant late-summer day will take shape across SW and central Idaho. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day, allowing temperatures to rise a touch over Sunday, but still cooler than average with a high of just 67° in Boise this afternoon; normally we're closer to 78° for the final days of summer. In the mountains, warmer as well, with mid- to upper 50s likely in McCall, Hailey and Ketchum on Monday.

BOISE, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO