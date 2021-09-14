Larry Russell Raffensparger

Raffensparger, Larry Russell (82) of Coon Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1939 in Little Falls, MN. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kay and their four children, Patsy (Bill) Zweber; Paula (Steve) Dugdale; Renee (Terry) Woodford and Rob Raffensparger; grandchildren Stefanie Woodford, Lauren (Taylor Smith) Reed, Kayla (Nick) Fink; Eric (Meredith) Reed, Emily Raffen-sparger and Blake Raffensparger and four great-grandchildren, Gaven, Charlotte, Ryker and Peyton; brother, Bill Kardash, sister-in-law Irene (Kenny) Orr. He was preceded in death by grandson's Alec Dugdale and Ryan Woodford; and life-long friend Dick Richter. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations may be made to: Angelman's Syndrome (angelman.org) Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (parentprojectmd.org) Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, September 21 at the Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Ave NE, Blaine. Private interment Gethsemane Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church and Monday, September 20 from 4-7 PM at: Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.