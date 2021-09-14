CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor gives update on leg injury, says he feels ‘like I could kick right now’

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conor McGregor has given an update on his broken leg. At UFC 264 in July, McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. It was a disappointing result for their trilogy to end and since then, the Irishman has been focused on his recovery. Although the injury only happened two months ago, the Irishman says he recovery has been going well.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor was likely 'out of his mind' on pain pills in Machine Gun Kelley scuffle

Michael Bisping thinks he knows the reason why Conor McGregor behaved erratically at the 2021 MTV VMAs. McGregor, who’s still recovering from his broken leg, was involved in a scuffle with recording artist Machine Gun Kelly this past Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where the two had to be separated by security after McGregor was pushed away and chucked the remainder of his drink towards MGK.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate scolds “hothead” Conor McGregor for Machine Gun Kelly incident: “He is like a spoiled little toddler”

Miesha Tate has hit out at Conor McGregor for his Machine Gun Kelly altercation at the VMAs over the weekend. Tate has made no secret of the fact that she isn’t McGregor’s biggest fan with a string of complaints regarding his behaviour both in and outside of the Octagon across the last few years. More often than not there’s a solid reason why she’s making the remarks and this time around, she’s decided to pick up on Conor’s interaction with Machine Gun Kelly.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Bad Left Hook

Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul’s novelty fights wearing thin, should look to cash in with Conor McGregor fight

In a conversation with Fight Hype, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn gives some of his reaction to the latest YouTuber fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. In Hearn’s estimation the in-the-ring product Paul has been putting on is starting to fall a little flat and he thinks Paul should just look to cash in against a big name instead of trying to sell a fight against someone like Tommy Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor opens as huge favorite for “celebrity boxing” match against Machine Gun Kelly

UFC superstar Conor McGregor opened as a huge favorite for a potential “celebrity boxing” match against rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The online sportsbook Bovada released the opening odds for a McGregor vs. MGK fight after the two got into an altercation at the MTV VMAs. According to the opening odds, McGregor is a -5000 betting favorite to defeat MGK in a “celebrity boxing match.” Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, is a +1000 betting underdog. Check out the odds below.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Leg#Combat#Irishman
Wrestling World

John Cena would like Conor McGregor in WWE

In addition to racking up many records and successes throughout his career, John Cena has helped wrestling and WWE grow their relative popularity outside the US. The leader of the 'Cenation' has made his return to Money in the Bank, generating an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe. From there...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
districtchronicles.com

Conor McGregor Now Wants to Bury the Hatchet With Machine Gun Kelly

Conor McGregor wants to bury the hatchet with Machine Gun Kelly, after calling him a “little vanilla rapper” Sunday at the MTV VMAs ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. “There’s no beef,” he said Tuesday on the Adam’s Apple show on YouTube. “There’s no problem,” he added. The wild altercation overshadowed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Dana White Says He's Not Worried About Conor McGregor's Behavior After MGK Incident

UFC President Dana White isn't sweating Conor McGregor's recent run-in with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. According to Matthew Wells of MMA Junkie, White was asked if he was concerned about McGregor's antics, but he suggested such incidents are the nature of the beast in the world of MMA:
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I don’t want him to be a little, rich, weird guy,” Chael Sonnen is genuinely concerned for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is still recovering from a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Conor is out from action but he has been making headlines for all the bad reasons ever since, first he called out Dustin’s wife for trying to get in his dm’s, then he threatened his daughter, and how he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy