CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial Beach, CA

Apparent structural damage forces closure of Imperial Beach Pier

kusi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The Imperial Beach Pier is closed due to reports of structural damage, the Port of San Diego confirmed Tuesday. The port was informed by the city of Imperial Beach at about 6:30 p.m. Monday that a piling from the pier could be seen floating in the water. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16.

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Imperial Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Imperial Beach, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of San Diego#Structural Engineering#Lifeguards#Structural Integrity#Kusi#The Imperial Beach Pier

Comments / 0

Community Policy