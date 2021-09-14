Apparent structural damage forces closure of Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The Imperial Beach Pier is closed due to reports of structural damage, the Port of San Diego confirmed Tuesday. The port was informed by the city of Imperial Beach at about 6:30 p.m. Monday that a piling from the pier could be seen floating in the water. Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16.