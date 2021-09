As we awaken this morning and discuss the Chiefs loss to the Ravens last night, we have a fall cold front to discuss as well. On the Chiefs, they lead 35-24 in the 4th quarter and they blew the lead and last 36-35. Their defense had a very tough night, but it is a long season. I have confidence that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will clean up the problems. I will have my take on Sports Radio 810, WHB around 7:55 AM.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO