Stuart M. Sutton

Sutton, Stuart M. age 56, of Plymouth, MN passed away on September 6, 2021 following a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart C. and Judy Sutton and is survived by his son Nicholas Sutton, and Nicholas' mother Beth Sutton, his sister, Samantha Sutton, his aunt Kathy Sutton, and nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Stu grew up in Richfield, attended Richfield Public Schools, and was a graduate of Dunwoody College of Technology. There will be no service at this time, but may have a small gathering at a future date.