CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis Park, MN

Rafelene Johanneck

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Johanneck, Rafelene Age 93 of St. Louis Park, passed away September 13th, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, William "Tiny" Johanneck; daughter, Marysue R. Plath; infant son, Santo; and brothers, Philip and James Calabrese. Survived by children, William K. (Shannon) Johanneck, and Thomas M. Johanneck; grandchildren, Dennis (Nicole), Duane (Amanda), Jenny (Jason), and Charlette (Daniel); 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to be held 9/16 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 4087 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. gearty-delmore.com 763-537-4511.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis Park, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Sacred Heart, MN
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian

Comments / 0

Community Policy