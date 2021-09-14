Rafelene Johanneck
Johanneck, Rafelene Age 93 of St. Louis Park, passed away September 13th, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, William "Tiny" Johanneck; daughter, Marysue R. Plath; infant son, Santo; and brothers, Philip and James Calabrese. Survived by children, William K. (Shannon) Johanneck, and Thomas M. Johanneck; grandchildren, Dennis (Nicole), Duane (Amanda), Jenny (Jason), and Charlette (Daniel); 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to be held 9/16 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 4087 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. gearty-delmore.com 763-537-4511.www.startribune.com
