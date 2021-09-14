An Attempt to Make Sense of the GeForce Now Leak

God of War, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, and several other PlayStation exclusives could be heading to PC according to a new leak. In an article posted on Medium, a researcher has shared a method that can be used to find out games that are not supported yet by GeForce Now streaming service. By using this method, he was able to find listings from Steam Database that included several PlayStation exclusives that are yet to be announced by Sony.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO