Three U.S. Ex-Intelligence Members to Pay $1.68M for Hacking for UAE Government

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement that limits their actions and employment.

