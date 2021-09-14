Three U.S. Ex-Intelligence Members to Pay $1.68M for Hacking for UAE Government

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.

