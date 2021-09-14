CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom California recall election results: See the map

By Paul Steinhauser
 6 days ago

It’s decision day in the nation’s most populous state as Californians vote in the recall election of embattled first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters are being asked two questions on the Newsom recall ballots. The first question is whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50% support removing Newsom, the second question offers a list of 46 candidates running to replace the governor.

Gavin Newsom
