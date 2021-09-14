CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Passyunk is Hosting Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday Featuring Costume Fun,Pumpkin Pickups & Sales

Cover picture for the articleEast Passyunk is Hosting Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday Featuring Costume Fun,Pumpkin Pickups & Sales. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently-owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is hosting Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday 2021, a double dose of fun in celebration of the fall season, with costumed fun, craft vendors, pumpkin pickups, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, and more, on Saturday, October 30 kicking off at 11am.

