MLB

Mets' Jacob deGrom 'on track' to return late this season?

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
Jacob deGrom last pitched July 7 and is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 15 starts this year.? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Some may have assumed New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson disclosing last week that ace Jacob deGrom had dealt with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that has since healed could've represented the team shutting the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner down through at least the rest of the regular season.

Those people would have been wrong.

As Anthony DiComo of the MLB website noted, deGrom completed some light bullpen work for the first time since he was shut down in July and is "on track" to potentially take the bump against opposing batters before the regular-season finale concludes on Oct. 3:

In total, deGrom has encountered no fewer than six separate injury issues this season, and the 33-year-old could still be working his way back to full fitness when/if the Mets are officially eliminated from playoff contention. He last pitched July 7 and is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 15 starts this year.

The Mets entered their Tuesday evening home game against the St. Louis Cardinals at 72-73 but were just three-and-a-half games out of a potential wild-card berth. It's unknown if the Mets would have deGrom face MLB batters before spring training of next year if they can't qualify for the postseason by the time he's cleared to return.

Yardbarker

Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR record for primary catcher

In the fifth inning of the Kansas City Royals doubleheader-opening contest against the Cleveland Indians, catcher Salvador Perez clobbered his 46th home run of the season. This broke Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's record for the most jacks in a single season by a primary catcher (at least 75% of games played behind the plate).
MLB
Yardbarker

Ciuffo’s life on the Oriole taxi squad just doesn’t include playing in games

PHILADELPHIA—Last year, Major League Baseball added a taxi squad for road trips. Each team could carry five players, which had to include a catcher to be on hand in case of injury or illness. That practice has continued for this year, but it’s optional—except that if there’s a taxi squad it must include a catcher.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets' Jacob deGrom Getting Close To Throwing Off The Mound

The Mets' ace is progressing nicely. According to manager Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom could potentially throw off the mound this week. DeGrom has been playing catch from 120-feet away as he continues to make his way back from a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow that has kept him out since July 7.
MLB
New York State
Newsday

Mets' Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard progress; Brandon Nimmo to return this week

As the remaining regular season dips under the three-week mark, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are set to take significant steps forward in their comeback attempts in the coming days. DeGrom is scheduled to throw from the slope of the mound, manager Luis Rojas said. And Syndergaard is due to...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why Jacob deGrom's Fate Has Been Sealed For Quite Sometime

In what started out to be a historical season for Jacob deGrom, was ultimately derailed by an elbow injury, which turned out to be more serious than the Mets initially led on. DeGrom has not pitched since July 7 after being diagnosed with right forearm tightness, and then later, right elbow inflammation, as discovered on July 30.
MLB
audacy.com

Sandy Alderson bizarrely admits Jacob deGrom had a partially torn right UCL

Jacob deGrom hasn’t pitched in exactly two months now, and the details of his arm injury have been somewhat mysterious at times – but apparently, he’s been out because of a partially torn UCL. Mets team president Sandy Alderson is acting as GM right now while actual acting GM Zack...
MLB
Pocono Record

Mets' ace Jacob deGrom actually suffered a UCL sprain, Sandy Alderson says

MIAMI — For weeks, the Mets classified Jacob deGrom's injury as "right elbow inflammation." On Tuesday in Miami, team president Sandy Alderson revealed deGrom actually dealt with a right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain / partial tear. Why this is concerning: When a pitcher partially tears or fully tears his...
MLB
Jacob Degrom
Cy Young
Sandy Alderson
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/9/21: Emerson Hancock, Jacob deGrom, and Derek Jeter

Hello folks! Here’s what’s happening around baseball on this Thursday. Scott Servais can become just the third manager in M’s history with a winning record if he can keep up the good vibes. Noelvi Marte was selected with the second overall pick in the LIDOM draft, which means we’ll get...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets provide details of Jacob deGrom’s elbow injury

The New York Mets haven’t had their ace, Jacob deGrom, throw in an MLB game since early July. His absence coincided with a rough patch that saw the Mets give away first place in the NL East division. It’s not easy to replace a starting pitcher with a 1.08 ERA, after all.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets say Jacob deGrom had UCL sprain that has healed

Speaking to reporters on the field in Miami before the Mets’ series opener this evening, team president Sandy Alderson said that Jacob deGrom had a UCL sprain that was causing his elbow discomfort and that the ligament looks like it has since healed. When he was fully healthy earlier in...
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom had partially torn UCL

Jacob deGrom had been on the Injured List with what was expected to be a minor injury. The New York Mets had hoped he would only be sidelined for a week or two before returning to the rotation in time to help with their push for the postseason. Instead, those days and weeks dragged on, as deGrom was unable to get to the next step in his rehab.
MLB
#Era#The St Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Mets' Jacob deGrom Insists That Elbow Ligament Is 'Perfectly Fine'

For the first time in nearly five weeks, Jacob deGrom discussed his elbow injury with reporters on Thursday at LoanDepot park in Miami. "I know what was said, but my ligament is perfectly fine," deGrom said. "I’ve been throwing. So I wouldn’t be throwing if I had a compromised ligament. That’s the plan, to continue to throw and build up and see where we end up. And that’s all I’m going to say."
MLB
Newsday

Sandy Alderson says Jacob deGrom's injury was slight tear of UCL

MIAMI — Jacob deGrom’s mysterious right elbow injury finally has an actual public diagnosis: a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament, team president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday. Alderson repeatedly downplayed the severity of the issue, which in the worst cases requires Tommy John surgery — an operation that deGrom...
MLB
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
Asbury Park Press

NY Mets manager Luis Rojas on team's attitude, and injury updates for Jacob deGrom

NEW YORK — In the wee hours of Friday morning, the Mets arrived home from Miami, where they suffered two gut-wrenching losses that further damaged their postseason hopes. They enter the three-game Subway Series with the Yankees five games back of first-place Atlanta. The odds are against the Mets. Not...
MLB
Sporting News

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets GM says pitcher's elbow is 'perfectly intact' despite UCL sprain

Jacob deGrom has been out since July while nursing an injury to his throwing elbow. It turns out that he was dealing with a sprain in the UCL. UCL injuries are never a good thing, as they can lead to Tommy John surgery. However, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson doesn't want fans to worry about deGrom's injury. He spoke to reporters about it and explained that the issue had "resolved itself."
MLB
New York Post

Mets provide updates on Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom

MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is encouraged by his early progress in rehabbing his strained right hamstring. The Mets outfielder tested his leg the past two days, jogging at about half-speed before increasing the intensity somewhat on Wednesday, without discomfort. He’s hopeful his absence from the Mets lineup won’t extend much beyond the minimum 10-day injured list stint. Nimmo has also been taking swings and throwing.
MLB
