If you want to see a Bills game or go to a concert at Key Bank Center, you need to be vaccinated

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Proof of vaccination is required if you want to go see a Bills game this year.

The Highmark Stadium is requiring anyone over 12 to show proof, and if children under 12 attend they must wear masks at all times.

The mandate starts Sept. 26 for the Bills vs. Washington game.

Key Bank Center is requiring the same rules and they will go into effect Sept. 25 for the Eric Church concert.

Those dates require proof of one dose, but by Oct. 31 full vaccination is required.

During the Steelers game on Sunday officials said less than half the fans were wearing masks.

Tickets can be refunded.

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

