If you want to see a Bills game or go to a concert at Key Bank Center, you need to be vaccinated

Proof of vaccination is required if you want to go see a Bills game this year.

The Highmark Stadium is requiring anyone over 12 to show proof, and if children under 12 attend they must wear masks at all times.

The mandate starts Sept. 26 for the Bills vs. Washington game.

Key Bank Center is requiring the same rules and they will go into effect Sept. 25 for the Eric Church concert.

Those dates require proof of one dose, but by Oct. 31 full vaccination is required.

During the Steelers game on Sunday officials said less than half the fans were wearing masks.

Tickets can be refunded.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)