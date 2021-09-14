CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 14th

By Jay Martin
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures got to the low 90s for Monday. Winds were from the South East 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows get to the mid 60s. A few scattered clouds roll in due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. Temperatures stay average with low 90s and clear skies. End of the...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst#South East#Klst Evening Forecast
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 20th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will have sunny skies to start off the day, but winds will also start off a slight bit stronger, coming from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we progress through the day, clouds from the west and northwest will move into the area, giving us a bit more cloud cover for the later morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for the region by the beginning of noon and winds will increase a bit at the top of the afternoon, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, mostly sunny skies for the region, with summer trying to get one last hurrah in. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. This will prompt a Heat Advisory, which will be in the effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley from the 2-7 today, with the exception of McCulloch County. Winds will continue to come in as a steady breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through the region around the same time we reach our overnight lows, so we aren’t looking to have any rain showers come through. However, we will have more clouds coming tomorrow, and winds will be steadily coming from the north with gusts up to 25 miles per hour through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s for highs, a major decrease, and the first feel of fall in our area, which is right on time for the first official day of fall, which is coming this Wednesday. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have temperatures now in the 80s, which is about average for this time of year. As we head to this next weekend, we could feel temperatures slowly climbing back to the low 90s for highs before we get into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday September 19th

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the Concho Valley to finish the weekend. Calm winds with mostly clear skies but a change in the weather pattern is in store. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Monday, hot and breezy as southerly winds bring in more hout...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WTAJ

Evening weather forecast Monday, September 20th, 2021

Clouds are going to stay stubborn over the region for a while. Tonight will be rather cloudy. These clouds will keep it from turning too cool with lows will be close to 60. Tuesday will remain rather cloudy with just the chance for a shower or drizzle. High 71. An approaching cold front will bring periods of rain on Wednesday. Some places may have a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Rain will taper off Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with another shower in places, especially the farther north and west you are in our area. Temperatures Thursday will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures Thursday night will be dipping into the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, September 20th

West Monroe, LA – (09/20/21) Temperatures this afternoon on par with what we saw this weekend, although rain less prevalent this afternoon. Still some isolated rain out mainly driven by daytime heating. As we move through the course of tomorrow, we look to the cold front on deck as it looks to pass through the day tomorrow. Rain chances will be around through as the front passes. Temperatures still looking to be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow with shower chances at 50%.
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ozarks First.com

Monday, September 20 Evening Forecast

A fall cold front will sweep across the area tonight bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms and much cooler weather by tomorrow. For tonight, we’re looking at a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually sweeping south and southeast overnight. There will be a risk for a few severe storms, especially north of the interstate. The main severe risk will be strong winds, but there could be a bit of hail as well. Storms will spread into West Central Missouri through 9 pm and then down to I-44 by midnight. Storms will then spread south and southeast of the interstate after midnight where they’ll gradually weaken.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, September the 20th

A hot day and start to the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tom Green and Northern Counties until 7 p.m. Temperatures got to the upper 90s for some and triple digits for the Northern half of the Concho Valley. This is all before a cold front that starts moving across our area on Tuesday.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy