KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 14th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will have sunny skies to start off the day, but winds will also start off a slight bit stronger, coming from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we progress through the day, clouds from the west and northwest will move into the area, giving us a bit more cloud cover for the later morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for the region by the beginning of noon and winds will increase a bit at the top of the afternoon, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, mostly sunny skies for the region, with summer trying to get one last hurrah in. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. This will prompt a Heat Advisory, which will be in the effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley from the 2-7 today, with the exception of McCulloch County. Winds will continue to come in as a steady breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through the region around the same time we reach our overnight lows, so we aren’t looking to have any rain showers come through. However, we will have more clouds coming tomorrow, and winds will be steadily coming from the north with gusts up to 25 miles per hour through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s for highs, a major decrease, and the first feel of fall in our area, which is right on time for the first official day of fall, which is coming this Wednesday. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have temperatures now in the 80s, which is about average for this time of year. As we head to this next weekend, we could feel temperatures slowly climbing back to the low 90s for highs before we get into next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO