CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Ancient Spirits and Grille Will Become Philly’s First Ayurvedic Herbal Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

By Hec
wooderice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient Spirits and Grille Will Become Philly’s First Ayurvedic Herbal Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge. Owners and lifelong friends Syam Namballa and Mahi Reddy announce the grand opening of America’s first Ayurvedic herbal restaurant and cocktail lounge right here in Center City, Philadelphia. Ancient Spirits and Grille will officially open its doors at 1726 Chestnut Street on Friday, September 17th, with a special grand opening party from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. The three-story, 7,000 square feet, 150-seat dining destination offers contemporary European cuisine inspired by Auyervedic and herbal elements. The service and chef-driven concept highlights organic and herbal-based offerings with the beloved Executive Chef Chris Tavares formerly of Davio’s.

wooderice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Bar Food#Organic Foods#Food Drink#European#Ancient#Grand Opening Party#Penn Medicine#Abramson Cancer Center#Ayurveda#Sesame Puree#Braised Rabbit#Asparagus Risotto#English#Chilies Potatoes#Ayurvedic Falafel#Yogurt Sauce#Lamb Chicken#Coulibiac#Cumin Cr Me
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy