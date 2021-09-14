Ancient Spirits and Grille Will Become Philly’s First Ayurvedic Herbal Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Ancient Spirits and Grille Will Become Philly's First Ayurvedic Herbal Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge. Owners and lifelong friends Syam Namballa and Mahi Reddy announce the grand opening of America's first Ayurvedic herbal restaurant and cocktail lounge right here in Center City, Philadelphia. Ancient Spirits and Grille will officially open its doors at 1726 Chestnut Street on Friday, September 17th, with a special grand opening party from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. The three-story, 7,000 square feet, 150-seat dining destination offers contemporary European cuisine inspired by Auyervedic and herbal elements. The service and chef-driven concept highlights organic and herbal-based offerings with the beloved Executive Chef Chris Tavares formerly of Davio's.
