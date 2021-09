This week marks the anniversary of two of Thomas Rhett’s (TR’s) albums – the Deluxe Edition of his Life Changes album, which he released this week in 2018, and Tangled Up, his sophomore album, which he released this week in 2015. Tangled Up featured “T-shirt,” “Crash and Burn,” and one of TR’s biggest hits, “Die A Happy Man.” The video for “Die A Happy Man” featured Thomas and his wife Lauren on vacation in Hawaii, and was probably the catalyst for TR’s fans falling in love with Lauren, which he absolutely loves. “I’m just honestly waiting for my wife to become more famous than I am, and then I’m just gonna stop,” jokes Thomas. “I’m just gonna let her do everything.”

