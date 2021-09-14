Tuesday, September 14 Overnight Forecast
Rain is finally back in the forecast after a week of bone dry conditions. A cold front will slowly press south across the area tonight bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. So far, the rain has been pinned to areas along Hwy. 54 where some locations have picked up 1 to 3″ of rainfall. Additional showers and thunderstorms may join in from the west as an area of rain and thunderstorms spills out of Eastern Kansas. The risk for rain will gradually shift from north to south through Wednesday morning.www.ozarksfirst.com
Comments / 0