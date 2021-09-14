CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, September 14 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is finally back in the forecast after a week of bone dry conditions. A cold front will slowly press south across the area tonight bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. So far, the rain has been pinned to areas along Hwy. 54 where some locations have picked up 1 to 3″ of rainfall. Additional showers and thunderstorms may join in from the west as an area of rain and thunderstorms spills out of Eastern Kansas. The risk for rain will gradually shift from north to south through Wednesday morning.

KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast

A cold front has moved through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front.
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

Summer ending on a quiet, seasonable note. Fall begins with higher humidity and increasing rain chances...
Ozarks First.com

Monday, September 20 Evening Forecast

A fall cold front will sweep across the area tonight bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms and much cooler weather by tomorrow. For tonight, we’re looking at a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually sweeping south and southeast overnight. There will be a risk for a few severe storms, especially north of the interstate. The main severe risk will be strong winds, but there could be a bit of hail as well. Storms will spread into West Central Missouri through 9 pm and then down to I-44 by midnight. Storms will then spread south and southeast of the interstate after midnight where they’ll gradually weaken.
ABC6.com

Cool Temps Overnight, Pleasant Tuesday

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday, mostly sunny early, partly sunny for the afternoon with some clouds expected to mix in with the sun at times. Still a nice day, temps low to mid 70s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low 60s. Wednesday, plenty of clouds,...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL

