10 Reasons to be Excited for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
2021 marks the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World creating wonderful magic and making dreams come true. In the past, they’ve elevated the average guest experience to mark special occasions with anything from an extra helping of fireworks during their night shows to a whole refashioning of park landmarks (like for their 25th Anniversary, when they infamously gave Cinderella Castle a temporary birthday cake layover). But all these extravagances were just a taste of what’s in store for their upcoming semi-centennial festivities, which have cumulatively been deemed as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”orlandoinformer.com
