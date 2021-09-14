BBC Chief to Support Tighter Regulation of Social Media, Claim Personal Data as a Human Right and Not as Saleable Asset

The United Nations has urged a moratorium on artificial intelligence systems, such as face scanning and social credit systems, that could be a threat to human rights.Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, said countries should ban AI applications that do not comply with international law.Applications that should be prohibited include government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behaviour and certain AI-based tools that categorize people into clusters such as by ethnicity or gender.AI-based technologies can be a force for good but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without...

