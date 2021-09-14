CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Chief to Support Tighter Regulation of Social Media, Claim Personal Data as a Human Right and Not as Saleable Asset

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC chair Richard Sharp is expected to back calls for tighter regulation of the world’s major social networks and platforms to crack down on disinformation and fake news. In a speech to the Royal Television Society convention on Wednesday, Sharp will say that there are “urgent questions” that need answering as “closed media environments” have allowed conspiracy theories, lies and falsehoods to spread rapidly.

