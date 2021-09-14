CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TV Ratings: NFL Gets Week 1 Boost With ‘Monday Night Football,’ Kickoff Game

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

The league reclaimed its spot as the biggest thing on TV, improving on last season's opening slate of games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kXdm_0bwBb5QU00
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders Ethan Miller/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Facebook
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

The NFL assumed its customary place head, shoulders and other body parts above everything else on TV with its opening weekend.

The seven broadcast windows from Thursday to Monday averaged 17.4 million viewers across linear and digital platforms, a 7 percent increase over last year. The season-opening game on NBC Thursday night and a Monday Night Football “megacast” on ABC and three ESPN channels both scored big year-to-year gains, while the Sunday windows were more mixed.

The league changed up its TV schedule somewhat for the opening week of the season, making year-to-year comparisons a little tricky. CBS and Fox both aired Sunday afternoon doubleheaders, rather than one network getting most of the country to itself in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot.

In terms of total minutes watched, however, the league posted its best opening weekend in five years: Viewers spent 23.2 billion minutes watching NFL games over the weekend, up from 21.3 billion last year and 22.6 billion minutes for week one in 2019.

The Thursday kickoff game reached a six-year high in both TV viewers (24.81 million) and multi-platform audience (26.4 million). NBC’s first Sunday Night Football of the season, however, was down by 7 percent year to year at 17.64 million viewers (vs. 18.94 million in 2020).

Sunday’s early games drew 13.93 million (CBS) and 11.18 million (Fox) viewers for an average of about 12.56 million, also a 7 percent decline from last year when the two networks averaged 13.56 million in the 1 p.m. ET window. The two 4:25 p.m. ET games averaged 17.89 million viewers. Fox’s lone national broadcast in that slot last year drew 25.85 million, but it’s not a like-to-like comparison since there was no other nationally carried game opposite it.

The NFL says viewers watched 6.3 billion minutes of game coverage during the two 4:25 p.m. ET windows, the highest mark on record (dating back to 1988).

Monday Night Football closed week one with 15.29 million viewers across ESPN (7.57 million), ABC (6.89 million), ESPN2 (800,000) and ESPN Deportes (33,000), a huge jump over the first game of last year’s doubleheader (10.76 million on ESPN alone) and the biggest tally for an MNF opener since 2013. The combined tally for ESPN and ABC topped two of last season’s three simulcasts on the two networks.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Essential Reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAViD_0bwBb5QU00

Shopping With THR

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Inside the business of TV with breaking news, expert analysis and showrunner interviews

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Espn Deportes#Sunday Night Football#American Football#Nbc#Abc#Cbs#Espn2#Mnf
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
AOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFL
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
WWE
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy