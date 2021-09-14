Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Some political voices reached a fever pitch as President Joe Biden announced a national vaccine mandate for large employers, even though there have been 650,000 deaths in the United States from the pandemic and it continues to devastate with 1,500 new deaths each day. In South Carolina, the state currently with the highest COVID-19 case incidence and with more than 2,500 of its citizens hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to fight Biden and his party “to the gates of hell.” The outrage against the mandate from 20 GOP governors, including those from the Southern states of Texas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, is particularly appalling because these states have experienced disproportionately greater morbidity and mortality since the launch of the vaccines.

HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO