Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The tribe has seen 33,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,421 known deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Based on cases from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9, the Navajo Department...

www.ctpost.com

Connecticut Post

Nebraska to report more virus stats as hospitalizations rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is resurrecting a version of Nebraska’s daily virus reporting dashboard website because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has continued to rise through the summer. The state eliminated its daily virus dashboard in June at the same time the last of Ricketts' emergency orders...
NEBRASKA STATE
Connecticut Post

WVa virus cases drop for first time in months; deaths way up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak but prompting warnings that deaths and record hospitalizations will continue to swell before dropping, too, officials said Monday. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Washington governor asks feds for medical staffing help

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee has asked the federal government for assistance staffing hospitals and long-term care facilities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “In Washington State, our hospitals are currently at or beyond capacity, and we need additional assistance at this time,” Inslee wrote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Post

Court order sought to end mask mandate in Vegas-area schools

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area who filed a lawsuit last month challenging Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandates asked a federal judge on Monday to issue an emergency order allowing children to attend school without masks. The lawsuit filed against Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General...
RENO, NV
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Connecticut Post

Yale profs (opinion): The North saved lives. The South resisted

Some political voices reached a fever pitch as President Joe Biden announced a national vaccine mandate for large employers, even though there have been 650,000 deaths in the United States from the pandemic and it continues to devastate with 1,500 new deaths each day. In South Carolina, the state currently with the highest COVID-19 case incidence and with more than 2,500 of its citizens hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster vowed to fight Biden and his party “to the gates of hell.” The outrage against the mandate from 20 GOP governors, including those from the Southern states of Texas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, is particularly appalling because these states have experienced disproportionately greater morbidity and mortality since the launch of the vaccines.
HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Hawaii airport workers given extra time for vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (AP) — Airline workers and Transportation Security Administration staff have been granted a grace period to comply with a Hawaii order that requires people going to state facilities like airports to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The grace period is for thousands of airport and...
HAWAII STATE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Navajo Nation
Connecticut Post

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta still may alter COVID-19 protocol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City officials say they have not ruled out requiring proof of vaccination at next month's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The annual hot air balloon festival is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19. City officials say they are watching how the New Mexico state...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Connecticut Post

California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito - latest: Brian Laundrie sighting reported in Alabama as police say Walmart body ‘unconnected’

Police have been tipped off to a potential sighting of Brian Laundrie near Mobile, Alabama, according to reports. A body found there is unrelated to the search for Mr Laundrie. On Monday, a 911 call from a witness to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s fight in Utah was released, providing details on the encounter. Earlier today, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Laundrie house, which is now considered a crime scene. The search for Mr Laundrie continues after the FBI announced they found a body believed to be missing van-life blogger Ms Petito in Wyoming’s Grand Teton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
96-5 The Fox

Here Are The 13 Most Violent Towns In North Dakota – Surprised?

How safe do you feel living here in Bismarck? Do you go for a walk at night? Any fears of violence in our city? Here is a list compiled by the FBI for 2019 - they kept statistics on 45 cities from North Dakota - everything from population to robbery/burglary/arson and violent crime. Any guesses before we begin on which North Dakota Town had the most violent crimes? Here are the top 13.
BISMARCK, ND
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Missouri

If you love the outdoors and nature, Missouri has over 6,100 known caves, and people are allowed to tour 23 of these. However, some ‌places‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌worst‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌in,‌ ‌according‌ ‌to‌ ‌FBI‌ ‌crime‌ ‌data,‌ ‌Bureau‌ ‌of‌ ‌Labor‌ ‌Statistics,‌ ‌Sperling’s‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Places,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌government‌ ‌census‌ ‌ ‌and‌ ‌comparing‌ ‌the‌ ‌higher‌ ‌unemployment‌ ‌rates,‌ ‌adjusted‌ ‌median‌ ‌income,‌ ‌education,‌ ‌and‌ ‌high‌ ‌crime.‌
MISSOURI STATE

