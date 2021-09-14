CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Springfield city officials hope to avoid added coronavirus mandates as mask requirement takes effect

By Peter Goonan
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s health commissioner said Tuesday she was pleased with the results of spot checks at businesses a day after a new mask mandate went into effect. Helen Caulton-Harris told city councilors she hopes the mandate will be effective in counteracting the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, and that she and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno hope to avoid further restrictions.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield hires cannabis compliance program coordinator

SPRINGFIELD -- With two recreational cannabis businesses now open in Springfield, and more on the horizon, the city has hired a newly created cannabis compliance program coordinator for added oversight. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Helen R. Caulton-Harris, the city’s commissioner of health and human services, announced the appointment of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

3 Springfield city councilors ask Mayor Domenic Sarno to consider COVID merit pay for more school employees

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic Sarno was not commenting Monday on three city councilors’ proposal to give COVID-19 service bonuses to school employees including teachers. “Merit pay” of up to $5,000 per individual has already been awarded to numerous nonbargaining and union employees, including patrol officers and police supervisors. The bonuses...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
MassLive.com

Jones Library Trustees urge Amherst residents to support borrowing $36.3M for expansion and renovation; citizens group opposed says ‘vote no’

AMHERST – The political campaign on whether Jones Library will get a facelift is in full swing, with those for and against making their views known. Jones Library Board of Trustees at Monday’s meeting voted 6-0 to urge voters to vote yes on a $36.3 million borrowing item, via a binding referendum question on Nov. 2 election ballot. The money is to expand and renovate the facility.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts averaged 1,455 new COVID cases since Friday as hospitalizations took a dip downward

Massachusetts averaged 1,455 new cases of COVID-19 a day since Friday, according to updated data released by the state’s Department of Public Health on Monday. The state reported a total of 4,364 new cases from Saturday through Monday and seven more deaths. The numbers show continued elevated COVID numbers across the state but are lower than what the state had been averaging per day last week. The seven-day average reached 1,889.3 on Sept. 13.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Police#Mandates#Covid#Baystate Health
MassLive.com

People in Business: Sept. 20, 2021

Lakesha Ruth, an educator and advocate within the disability and human services field, recently joined Pathlight’s leadership team as the vice president of program supports. Pathlight, established in 1952 and headquartered in Springfield, provides services for children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the four counties of Western Massachusetts.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
55K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy