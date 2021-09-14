Springfield city officials hope to avoid added coronavirus mandates as mask requirement takes effect
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s health commissioner said Tuesday she was pleased with the results of spot checks at businesses a day after a new mask mandate went into effect. Helen Caulton-Harris told city councilors she hopes the mandate will be effective in counteracting the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, and that she and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno hope to avoid further restrictions.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0