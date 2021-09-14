South Beach Volleyball & More!🏐

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrate the end of summer with Monday’s Harvest Moon which is the last full moon of the summer. The Harvest Full Moon peaks Monday night at 7:45 pm but will look big and bright for a few days. The full moon was given the name ‘Harvest Moon’ because the moon rises near sunset for several evenings in a row and that helps to light up the evening sky for farmers as they harvest the summer-grown crops. The Harvest Moon takes place near the timing of the Autumnal Equinox which marks the beginning of Fall. The full moon will also increase the chance of the higher-than-normal tides called the “King Tides” in South Florida. Minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times around low-lying, vulnerable coastal areas in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and other coastal cities between Broward and Miami-Dade.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO