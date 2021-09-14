CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

South Beach Volleyball & More!🏐

By Angie Manning
visitlakecharles.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm trees, white sugar sand, and a cool breeze. One thing that holds true on a universal level - is that everyone can use a little more fun in their life! With the abundance of screen time for the modern family, getting away from it all can be just want your heart needs. When I pulled into the parking lot of South Beach Sports Bar & Grill, which is tucked away behind Crying Eagle Brewing, I absolutely felt like I had been whisked away into a beachside oasis with the fluttering sound of palm trees sounding like ocean waves as I walked down the sidewalk to meet with Nikki Fontenot who is ramping up operations over at South Beach.

www.visitlakecharles.org

Comments / 0

Related
visitmyrtlebeach.com

On Location: Garden City Beach, South Carolina

Today, we are headed to the charming beach community of Garden City Beach, located just south of Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach. Garden City is where the inlet meets the Atlantic Ocean and it is filled with cozy beach houses and fun, family-friendly attractions, and fresh, local restaurants that bring the beach town nostalgia.
GARDEN CITY, SC
Only In South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Is An Inexpensive Road Trip Destination In South Carolina That’s Affordable

South Carolina has always been incredible, with its sprawling coasts, scenic wonders, historic sites, and fabulous outdoor opportunities. For this budget-friendly road trip, we will explore Myrtle Beach, its coastal vibes, and bustling activities. By the end of this article, you will see why vacationers flock to this popular destination. Myrtle Beach overflows with fun, […] The post Myrtle Beach Is An Inexpensive Road Trip Destination In South Carolina That’s Affordable appeared first on Only In Your State.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
allpointbulletin.com

Fishing boats off of South Beach

Fishing boats off of South Beach in search of the salmon that recreational fishers weren’t allowed to have this year.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
therealdeal.com

JV plans high-end offices at old Bancroft Hotel in South Beach

A joint venture plans to convert the closed Bancroft Hotel and a building next door in South Beach into high-end offices, marking another bet on the tourist area morphing into a workplace hub. Pebb Capital, based in Boca Raton and New York City, and Miami-based Maxwelle Real Estate Group are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiartonecho.com

Volleyball, music and COVID rule issues on Port Elgin Main Beach

The calm and cool, “Sexy Beaches” team downed the smart and fast “Can You Dig It” squad 21-18 and 21-17 to win the competitive volleyball championship final Sept. 18 at the Social Athletics of Saugeen Shores (SASS) season-ending tournament and concerts at Port Elgin Main Beach. Story continues below. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Celebrate The End Of Summer With Harvest Full Moon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrate the end of summer with Monday’s Harvest Moon which is the last full moon of the summer. The Harvest Full Moon peaks Monday night at 7:45 pm but will look big and bright for a few days. The full moon was given the name ‘Harvest Moon’ because the moon rises near sunset for several evenings in a row and that helps to light up the evening sky for farmers as they harvest the summer-grown crops. The Harvest Moon takes place near the timing of the Autumnal Equinox which marks the beginning of Fall. The full moon will also increase the chance of the higher-than-normal tides called the “King Tides” in South Florida. Minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times around low-lying, vulnerable coastal areas in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and other coastal cities between Broward and Miami-Dade.  
MIAMI, FL
seminoles.com

Anna Long Earns AVCA Junior Beach Volleyball All-American Honors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their eighth annual AVCA Junior Beach All-American Team on Thursday, placing freshman Anna Long on the first team. Along with her First Team Junior All-American honors, Long received 9th Region MVP in 2019-20, Second Team All-State in 2019 and AVCA/MaxPreps...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Sports Bar#Exercise#Crying Eagle Brewing
theculturetrip.com

Up to Date: an After-Dark Guide to Miami's South Beach

Outdoor cinema screenings, romantic rooftop spots and fine-dining French restaurants carve a way for couples in this seductive, sand-side neighborhood in Miami. Palm-lined boulevards, art deco architecture, golden sands scattered with sculpted bodies – everything symbolic of Miami, you’ll find wedded together in the South Beach neighborhood. The area’s reputation for hedonism is well deserved, and together with balmy nights, buzzing nightspots and a diverse melting pot of Latino culture, “SoBe” is among the most exciting dating scenes in the US. From sunset cocktails to outdoor movies, fire shows to French cuisine, here’s our pick of the top places to take a date – and even get a room.
MIAMI, FL
News Break

This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in the continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Only In Kansas

Spend The Night At These Charming Cabins Along A Fishing Pond In Kansas

The Sunflower State is certainly a wonderful place to spend your time. It doesn’t matter if you are visiting the state from far away or you are looking for the perfect staycation destination, you’ll find exactly what you are looking for in Kansas. One of these picture-perfect accommodations in the Sunflower State is Buck’s Cabins, […] The post Spend The Night At These Charming Cabins Along A Fishing Pond In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
Only In Northern California

Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California

Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. […] The post Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Only In South Dakota

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Wanna get away? No, we aren’t talking about booking an expensive flight and leaving the greatest state in the country, but instead escaping to someplace secluded for a night or 2. Does this sound like your ideal vacation? If so, you will want to book a stay at this historic South Dakota cabin that costs […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City approves beach treasure hunt and more

The Ocean City mayor and City Council at its meeting Tuesday took action on the following events:. Event organizers Todd Ferrante of Park Place Jewelry and Wayne Littleton of the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation were granted permission to hold a treasure hunt on the beach on Oct. 2 from 4-5 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 1-2 p.m.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Martha's Vineyard Times

Portuguese man o’ war found at South Beach

Portuguese man o’ war was found washed ashore on South Beach Thursday morning. The Edgartown Parks Department reported the discovery in a Facebook post warning beachgoers to be wary of the creatures, although it did not say how many were found. The Portuguese man o’ war is an animal closely...
EDGARTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Runners Adjust Training In Summer Heat Ahead Of October Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon is just around the corner — this year it’s being run in October. And that has meant training for the race in the heat of the summer months. It’s a big change for runners who usually prepare in the cold and snow. Steffanie Keilty and Nikki Mansfield are both running to benefit the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. They have each run the marathon in past years, but admit training over June, July and August has been grueling. “You have to wear a totally different set of gear,” said Steffanie. She told WBZ that in the winter months, she...
BOSTON, MA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Big Louie’s Pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale, Red Lobster in Boynton Beach, five more South Florida restaurants ordered shut

Flies and other vermin overindulged over Labor Day weekend and beyond, landing on pizza and opened wine bottles and forcing state inspectors to temporarily order shut a whopping seven restaurants in Broward and Palm Beach counties. We’re not passing judgment here, since that also describes how we spent our Labor Day. Of the seven restaurants, only one — Indian Harvest in Boca Raton — is a ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER MONDAY: Peter, Rose And Another System East Of Florida

Now Four Systems In The Atlantic. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Monday morning is bringing four systems for the National Hurricane Center to monitor, three are directly east of Florida. Peter, Rose and a third system — unnamed so far — are all being […] The article HURRICANE CENTER MONDAY: Peter, Rose And Another System East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy