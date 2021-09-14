South Beach Volleyball & More!🏐
Palm trees, white sugar sand, and a cool breeze. One thing that holds true on a universal level - is that everyone can use a little more fun in their life! With the abundance of screen time for the modern family, getting away from it all can be just want your heart needs. When I pulled into the parking lot of South Beach Sports Bar & Grill, which is tucked away behind Crying Eagle Brewing, I absolutely felt like I had been whisked away into a beachside oasis with the fluttering sound of palm trees sounding like ocean waves as I walked down the sidewalk to meet with Nikki Fontenot who is ramping up operations over at South Beach.www.visitlakecharles.org
