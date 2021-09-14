CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing Up With Pets: The Vital Bond Between Animals & Kids

By Megan Swinney
Pets may be an important part of adults' lives, but they could be crucial to kids. Pet ownership is something all young children look forward to, whether they are getting a dog, cat, or even just some fish. Many parents wait to get their kids a pet until their child is old enough to be responsible for the pet, but research shows that growing up with pets from the beginning can be beneficial to child development.

