1) Whatever happened to VT’s “hurry-up” offense? Has there been a realization the “D” does not favor this, or is it something else? – VTVOICE. Chris Coleman: Fuente likes an up-tempo offense to a certain extent, but he’ll never use it if he feels like it puts his team at a disadvantage. Several years back, I remember running an article where I pointed out that the teams that ran the most plays per game generally had the worst defenses. Let’s run that exercise again for the 2019 season, the last year where nobody was affected by COVID.

