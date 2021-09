The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Like many people, I haven’t traveled much in the last 2 years, but that doesn’t stop me from looking at travel and gear bags because obsessed 😉 I stumbled upon the Step 22 Tenkile Tech Pouch and wow do I like the design. It seems like so many gear pouches are designed to hold items but are not designed to allow easy retrieval of those items. The Tenkile Tech Pouch opens like a clamshell to provide complete access to everything. It sure looks awesome. The exterior is made of Cordura. I wish it came in other colors/patterns in addition to the camo pattern. The price isn’t bad either at only $70. Want more info? Head over to step22gear.com and tell them that Julie The Gadgeteer sent you… maybe they’ll offer to send me one to review! 🙂

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO