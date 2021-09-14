CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

57-year-old gets 30-year term form store robbery

By Ken Denney The Times-Georgian
times-georgian.com
 6 days ago

A 57-year-old man received a 30-year sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Carrollton gas station in 2019. Jeffrey Fitzgerald Clemons had been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the Sept. 3, 2019 robbery of the Raceway gas station on Old Airport Road.

www.times-georgian.com

