Cayuga County has most COVID hospitalizations since February 1

Cayuga County hit its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The County reported 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hospitalizations are not all at Auburn Community Hospital.

The youngest hospitalized COVID-19 patient is in their 20s, according to health officials.

According to The Citizen, it’s the highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations since February 1, 2021. At that point there were 23 people hospitalized.

Cayuga County also reported 60 new cases on Tuesday. Out of those positives – 45 of them were unvaccinated residents.

