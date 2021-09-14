CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE NXT Results – NXT 2.0 Episode, New Champion Crowned, InDex Wedding, More

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breakker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

The time has come. After weeks and months of hints, the September 14 edition of WWE NXT presented the new era of the brand. NXT 2.0 would begin with a huge season premiere. After the surprise announcement of Samoa Joe relinquishing the NXT Championship, William Regal moved fast to change what was originally a No. 1 contender's match into a title bout. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and LA Knight would fight to crown the new champion.
WWE
Yardbarker

NXT: Who Should Be The New NXT Champion?

NXT needs a new champion after Samoa Joe relinquished the belt. Early on Monday, it was announced that Samoa Joe would vacate his newly wno NXT Championship due to an injury. The extent of the injury has not been announced. What has been announced is an NXT Championship Fatal Four Way match on this week’s episode to crown a new champ. Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, LA Knight & Tommaso Ciampa will battle for the belt.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Four-way match to determine new champion

A new champion will be crowned as NXT's revamp begins tonight. With Samoa Joe vacating the NXT Championship due to injury, the winner of a fatal four-way match on tonight's show will become the new NXT Champion. Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight are facing off in the match.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Kayden Carter
Person
Wale
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Marcel Barthel
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Drake Maverick
Person
Johnny Gargano
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE NXT 2.0 Review 9.14.21

September 14th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. We’ve got a new look NXT officially. I figured that’s the best time to give things a new shot as though NXT has been consistently solid, it hasn’t felt special or exciting in a while. The show opened with the...
WWE
Fightful

Mandy Rose Debuts New Look On 9/14 NXT 2.0

Mandy Rose has undergone quite the transformation, debuting her new brunette hair on NXT 2.0. Rose has always been blonde during his WWE run, but a new NXT called for a new Mandy Rose. Rose was "injured" on the August 31 episode of NXT when Sarray kicked her in the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New NXT Champion Crowned After Surprise Change In Title Match

They needed someone new. NXT has been completely relaunched as NXT 2.0 and that means things are being completely reset. There is a new set, new wrestlers and new stories, but something had to change on top as well. Samoa Joe has vacated the NXT Title due to injury and a new champion had to be crowned. That was taken care of during this week’s edition of NXT.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 With Top Stars

There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Combat#Index Wedding#The Usa Network#Nxt Title#Wwe Hall#The Steiner Brothers#Nxt Superstars#Imperium#Nxt North American
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: NXT 2.0 begins

A new era for NXT began as "NXT 2.0" made its debut last night. The episode was headlined by the wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis. Lumis spoke for the first time, saying "I do" to make their marriage official. A new NXT Champion was crowned as Tommaso Ciampa...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/14 – WKH – The News: Full review of NXT 2.0 with the full brand refresh and new talent, Indi-Dexter wedding, Raw rating, Gargano and Dunne contract status updates, more (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the latest headlines including the contract status of Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, the NXT Title situation with Samoa Joe, the Raw ratings up against the NFL and also compared to AEW Dynamite, and then a full rundown and review of NXT 2.0 with all of the changes including the Indi Hartwell-Dexter Lumis wedding and the NXT Title match.
NFL
Pro Wrestling Torch

New NXT Champion crowned on NXT 2.0 debut episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommaso Ciampa is the new NXT Champion. On the debut episode of NXT 2.0 Tuesday night, Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, Von Wagner, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match to win the title after Samoa Joe vacated the belt earlier in the week.
WWE
FanSided

WWE NXT 2.0: What went right on the first night of the relaunch

The WWE NXT reboot — branded as NXT 2.0 — drew plenty of varying opinions: some fans welcomed the changes brought by the rebrand and the new faces while others didn’t care for the show’s new tone. As with anything, your enjoyment of the show will vary based on your...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: WWE NXT 2.0 Debuts, Pete Dunne Update (feat. Damian Priest & Kevin McElvaney)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White To Sign Top WWE Diva?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Renee Paquette, who was known as Renee Young in WWE, worked in the company from 2012 to 2020....
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

William Regal ’Shocked’ By WWE Firing News

The NXT General Manager William Regal was recently shocked after he got to know about the recent cuts of NXT talents. FightfulSelect.com reported that WWE has continued their cuts and it includes the NXT talents. William Regal reportedly claimed that he was unaware of the cut. Alex Zayne spoke with...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Sued By Woman For Bad Reason

WWE star Randy Orton was previously sued by Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander who brought forward a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc several years ago. A trial will soon start. Earlier this month,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy