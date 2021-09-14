CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA meets Friday about Pfizer booster; two FDA experts oppose the approval, saying it’s not needed

 6 days ago
The vaccine committee for the FDA is meeting Friday to discuss the approval of a third booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine.

This is happening just before Biden’s approval date for booster shots to the general public.

The FDA could do the same later on for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Boosters require a different authorization than vaccines.

Two FDA experts are opposing the boosters, saying an average healthy person does not need a booster yet.

