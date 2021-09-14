CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother gives birth to baby of Marine from Jackson killed in Kabul airport attack

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, California — One of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul airport attack would have become a father this week. Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, from Jackson, Wyoming got married to his wife before he went on his first deployment to Jordan then to Afghanistan. Rylee was killed by a suicide bomber when he was manning a checkpoint in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. He was helping the evacuation efforts.

