The New England Patriots (0-1) and all their veterans couldn’t find a win last week to open the season, so they’ll be even more hungry for a victory on the road when they face off against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (0-1). This Week 2 NFL matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO