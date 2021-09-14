Virtual Continuing Medical Education conference for physicians and executive leaders set for October
CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) and Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association's (IPMA) Ascent Physician Leadership are collaborating to host "Leading for Results: Building a Collaborative Leadership Model," a virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference for physician and executive leaders on Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.
