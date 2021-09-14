Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 or email your reports to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Chatham The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Chatham County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Hunter Army Airfield, Downtown Savannah, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Windsor Forest, Savannah International Airport, Hutchinson Island, Midtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Godley Station, Wilmington Island, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, Savannah Historic District and White Bluff. Heavy rain has developed and moved northward into Chatham County, including the Savannah area. Rain gauges across the county indicate that 2 to 4 inches has fallen since early this morning, and an additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible through the late evening hours. The highest recorded rainfall amount so far is at the Savannah International Airport where over 5.50 inches of rain has already fallen. The City of Savannah and Chatham County Emergency Management Agency reported some flooded roadways this afternoon around Savannah. Any lingering flooding will worsen and minor flooding of roads and poor drainage areas will expand through the next hour or two.
