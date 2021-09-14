CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwards County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pawnee County in south central Kansas Central Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland; Vernon The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin Northwestern Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 8 miles south of La Farge, or 12 miles southeast of Viroqua, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near La Farge around 725 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockton, Readstown, Kickapoo Center, Bartons Corners, Sylvan, Liberty and White City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 or email your reports to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Chatham The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Chatham County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Hunter Army Airfield, Downtown Savannah, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Windsor Forest, Savannah International Airport, Hutchinson Island, Midtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Godley Station, Wilmington Island, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, Savannah Historic District and White Bluff. Heavy rain has developed and moved northward into Chatham County, including the Savannah area. Rain gauges across the county indicate that 2 to 4 inches has fallen since early this morning, and an additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible through the late evening hours. The highest recorded rainfall amount so far is at the Savannah International Airport where over 5.50 inches of rain has already fallen. The City of Savannah and Chatham County Emergency Management Agency reported some flooded roadways this afternoon around Savannah. Any lingering flooding will worsen and minor flooding of roads and poor drainage areas will expand through the next hour or two.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Giles County in middle Tennessee Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Lewis County in middle Tennessee Southern Maury County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, Lawrenceburg, Mount Pleasant, Loretto, Collinwood, Summertown, St. Joseph, Ethridge, Lynnville, Henryville, Leoma, Westpoint, Iron City, Culleoka and Cypress Inn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINN AND SOUTHWESTERN BATES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
BATES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edwards County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Lewis, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
County
Pawnee County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CLAY...SOUTHERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened in southern Clinton and northern Clay counties. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Missouri.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CLAY...SOUTHERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened in southern Clinton and northern Clay counties. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Missouri.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bates A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINN AND SOUTHWESTERN BATES COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pleasanton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Mound City, Hume, Prescott and Worland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL RAY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of central Ray County. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire for central Ray county. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Missouri. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Ray and Carroll counties.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#South Central#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN IRON AND CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
IRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning in northern Jackson County has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Missouri. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Clay and Ray counties.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bayfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bayfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...NORTHWESTERN IRON AND WEST CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Odanah, to near Namekagon Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Odanah, Mellen, Upson, Hurley and Gile. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Neosho A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Neosho County through 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Erie, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Erie, St. Paul, Galesburg and Stark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLAY...WESTERN RAY AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woods Heights, or over Excelsior Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Richmond, Lawson, Orrick, Henrietta, Crystal Lakes, Missouri City, Excelsior Estates, Woods Heights, Rayville, Camden, Mosby, Homestead, Fleming, Prathersville and Knoxville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Keokuk, southwestern Johnson, northwestern Washington and southeastern Iowa Counties through 645 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kinross, or 16 miles northeast of Sigourney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wellman around 625 PM CDT. Kalona and Richmond around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Amish and Frytown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trempealeau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTY At 612 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Strum, or 12 miles north of Whitehall, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Osseo around 620 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 89. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Independence, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Independence, Blue Springs, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Courtney, Lake Tapawingo, Sibley and River Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 15 and 21. Interstate 470 near mile marker 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clayton and Grant Counties through 815 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Muscoda to near Cassville. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Platteville, Lancaster, Fennimore, Cuba City, Muscoda, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Cassville, Preston, Georgetown, Beetown, Arthur, Montfort, Potosi, Livingston, Centerville, Mount Ida, Ellenboro, Blue River and Tennyson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Neosho THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NEOSHO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Keokuk; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Keokuk, southwestern Johnson, northwestern Washington and southeastern Iowa Counties through 645 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kinross, or 16 miles northeast of Sigourney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wellman around 625 PM CDT. Kalona and Richmond around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Amish and Frytown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Independence, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Independence, Blue Springs, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Courtney, Lake Tapawingo, Sibley and River Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 15 and 21. Interstate 470 near mile marker 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy