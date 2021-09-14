Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trempealeau A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTY At 612 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Strum, or 12 miles north of Whitehall, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Osseo around 620 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 89. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO