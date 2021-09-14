CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 17:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 521 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ordway, or 26 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway, Sugar City and Crowley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Sugar City, CO
City
Crowley, CO
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sugar#Roofs#Wind Gust

Comments / 0

Community Policy