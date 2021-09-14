CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

Amador COVID-19 Update

amadorgov.org
 6 days ago

Amador County, CA – Amador County Public Health reports 131 more individuals with COVID-19 since last Tuesday’s update, bringing the total laboratory confirmed case count to 2,879. Of the new cases this week, 107 were unvaccinated. The current cases include 32 children under the age of 18 years, 57 aged 18-49, 26 aged 50-64, 16 age 65 and above; 44 residing in Ione, 43 in Jackson, 4 living in Plymouth/surrounding areas, 13 in Pine Grove, 12 residing in Pioneer, 13 in Sutter Creek/Amador City, and 2 residing in Volcano. 1,645 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 2021 to date. Investigation has also confirmed 2 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The individuals who passed were a female in her 60s and a male in his 90s.

www.amadorgov.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Pine Grove, CA
City
Pioneer, CA
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Jackson, CA
Amador County, CA
Health
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Public Health Reports#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cif#Motherlode League#Optumserve#Ione Pharmacy#Pfizer#Vaccines Gov
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy