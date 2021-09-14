Amador COVID-19 Update

Amador County, CA – Amador County Public Health reports 131 more individuals with COVID-19 since last Tuesday’s update, bringing the total laboratory confirmed case count to 2,879. Of the new cases this week, 107 were unvaccinated. The current cases include 32 children under the age of 18 years, 57 aged 18-49, 26 aged 50-64, 16 age 65 and above; 44 residing in Ione, 43 in Jackson, 4 living in Plymouth/surrounding areas, 13 in Pine Grove, 12 residing in Pioneer, 13 in Sutter Creek/Amador City, and 2 residing in Volcano. 1,645 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 2021 to date. Investigation has also confirmed 2 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The individuals who passed were a female in her 60s and a male in his 90s.